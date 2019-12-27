Sports

The match size of Operation 'Oikos' extends to the Italian Football League

December 27, 2019
Edie Perez
The National Police has carried out the second phase of Operation 'Oikos' in which two searches have been carried out in Italy and 14 arrested in Spain for the same practices of alleged match-fixing, in this case of the Italian A series. Those arrested are accused of alleged crimes of corruption between individuals, money laundering and unfair administration.

This phase began on the part of the Italian authorities when the National Police detected a person linked to the leader of 'Oikos' who traveled repeatedly between Rome and Malaga. The researcher managed a Tivoli game room related to an illegal bookmaker. Clients had a high purchasing level and included Italian First League players They made clandestine bets.

In the focus of this new phase of the Oikos operation against an organization of "sports lovers" there are several of the series A detected by the agents in a joint operation with the central operational service of Rome of the Polizia Di Stato of Italy, hand in hand with the National Police and coordinated by Europol.

