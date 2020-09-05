The match, review of the film on Netflix with Francesco Pannofino

Share it:

There is a cinematographic Italy convinced that in order to convey a strong feeling it is necessary to scream. Do it until they become red like balloons that are about to burst, transmitting something that whispering, however, could never have arrived. The filmography of Gabriele Muccino, the prince of shouting acting, quarrels and the inability of, as Paolo Genovese had defined it at the hands of Marco Giallini, is certainly the highest expression of this current in contemporary cinema. defuse.

The film by Francesco Carnesecchi, that arrives on Netflix after a timid distribution in February suspended for COVID-19, is also this, but not only.

Because The match tells us a dirty story, which uses football as a pretext to set up a dance of characters on the edges of civilization, in that Rome which often lends its side to the most dramatic and heartfelt aspects of its population.

That damn ending

The game puts us in front of us, in fact, at a football match. Suburban camp, one that is frequented in Rome by those who have to go there with their girlfriend or by those looking for a secluded place to sell drugs, or more simply to place a clandestine bet on a game.

It doesn’t matter if it’s about kids: money never stinks. While on the field of earth, dust and chalk used to draw the lines, it wears out the drama of Claudio (Francesco Pannofino), a coach fed up with losing finals, the unfortunate life of the owner of the structure takes hold outside the sports center, Italo, played by that Alberto Di Stasio that the Italian public has (re) discovered thanks to Boris and his role as Sergio Vannucci.

Slave to careless investments, life defeats and even a toxic son who offers him bizarre deals, his character is obsessed with betting, willing to sell his kids too in order to bring home dignity, linked to coins.

In his exasperated attempt to corrupt the whole world, he even begs Claudio, the team coach, to get the result he has bet on, so as not to have to lose everything he has left.

In the dichotomy between the two characters, only one of many that flow into the screenplay of The Game, the love, perhaps atavistic of the director himself, is also manifested for primordial football, for that of the earth, far from synthetic, economic reasoning, bureaucratic reasons.

The damned one, without the name behind the shirt and which is destined for punches and fist fights, with all due respect to that whistle that decides to take the field for a few tens of euros in reimbursement.

The dirty and dusty football

The affection for a street football, for which two goals, a few lines and twenty-two players are enough, manifests itself on several occasions in Carnesecchi’s feature film, which insists on the will to make suburban football survive, not even that of the provinces.

A dream that is revisited in Italo’s eyes, but who is also the son of Claudio’s constant defeats, who in his coaching never managed to triumph, perhaps because he was always on the wrong side of the fence. The one nobody bets on.

And while some of his boys allow themselves to be persuaded to join a drug circle, the top player of the team must struggle between the dream of becoming someone and the bitterness of having to submit to the subterfuges of his father, another embroiled in the yoke of betting. In The Game everything is intertwined leading to misery and in that screamed and unfortunate chatter which, especially in Rome, is often the protagonist of denunciation films.

The story is covered by the introduction from the radio newspaper that recalls how in Italy, a country founded on football, in the incredible number of youth schools and the exorbitant amount of talents who as young people hope to reach Serie A, are less than ten every year.

The match is a film that likes dirt, the dust, the fatigue. The faces are never clean or drawn: the female counterparts wear clothes that are maliciously addressed by the indigestible sisters-in-law, while the male characters make their mantle of dust. Between those who swallow sandwiches prepared on the hood of the car and those who make their own shampoo with grease, the scenography allows us to understand what life in the suburbs is like following football.

Insults from the stands, parents willing to scuffle in order to vent the stress accumulated during the week and kids on the pitch who have never feared the hard-nosed at the expense of kind words.

The window that Carnesecchi makes available to us on football it is a summary of the reality that belongs to the peripheries that are not always taken into consideration in the high-ranking stories of sport.

Sport as a metaphor for life

Because sports filmography, not only the Italian one, rarely focuses on less romantic, more homemade realities: if Goal! had told us the story of an epochal success, starting from the earth but ending up among the stars of the Real Madrid firmament, no less were other products that from football have always tried to extrapolate the most successful vision, such as element of social relief and to claim their sacrifices. Just think about too Skin. The match he does not have this intention at all and he also tells it in that not entirely clear time jump that the screenplay makes in some moments, including the end, in the sober words of the champion destined to rethink his moments as a footballer with nostalgia, but with little interest in its failure.

The match tells the whole story in an agitated way, starting with the idea of ​​giving us a comedy based on football and instead it ends in a parable on nihilism which accompanies the supporting actors, all perfect in their characterizations, from Claudio Pannofino to Giorgio Colangeli. Registically interesting is the choice of entrusting the contextualization of the period to small radios, which brings us back to memory that fateful 5 May 2002, with Lazio and Inter against each other for a decisive Scudetto which will later prove to be a milestone in the Nerazzurri’s defeats. Two worlds compared, because if the fate of millions of euros is decided at the Olimpico, Francesco Pannofino’s Sporting Roma has much more to gain: the pride. What Carnesecchi has shown in directing and writing The match, which can be trivial at times, which expires in some cliché, but it is certainly a pleasant cross-section of the non-sporting but social defeat of our country.