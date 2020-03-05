’The Masked Singer’: the strange musical reality that sweeps the United States arrives in Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The surrealist program ‘The Masked Singer’ will land in Spain throughout 2020.

A group of masked celebrities will compete weekly to win the ‘talent show’.

In television nothing is what it seems. A popular phrase that in 2015 acquired a new meaning when the program was released in South Korea ‘The Masked Singer’, musical reality whose dynamics undermined all the television rules known so far. Celebrities participate in this contest, but they do it under a disguise anonymously. And so, dressed as caterpillars, ladybugs, lions or snowmen compete weekly in a ‘show’ that grazes the ridiculous and catches the enigmatic. And here comes the secret of his success: celebrities will only remove their masks when they have been expelled.

Who will be under that mask? Who will that giant panda bear be? What famous figure has brazenly tuned? We already warned you: nobody comes out well, and that is perhaps the most valuable element of the program. To everyone's surprise, this format was exported a year ago to the United States, where it was a complete success – the final was followed by more than 11 million spectators. So your arrival at Spain It was more than inevitable. Don't you get an idea? Watch how this pink monster intones ‘7 Rings’ from Ariana Grande.

The ‘made in Spain’ edition is being produced by Fremantle Spain and will be broadcast on Atresmedia. For now little is known about the program – whose anonymity of its famous participants is paramount – although it has already been known that the presenter will be Arturo Valls. Of course, the jury is still an unknown. In the United States they judge Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, in Australia Lindsay Lohan It is part of the panel, while in the United Kingdom Rita prays He does his thing.

At the moment the exact release date is unknown, but as he has been able to know the ‘VerTele’ media, the promotions with masks and quirky dresses have already begun to be recorded in the center of Madrid. At the moment they have seen a Mexican catrina and a striking dog dressed in a blue dress, do we start with the bets to guess who is under this outfit? Quiet, whether you like it or not, you will have ‘The Masked Singer’ for a while on social networks.