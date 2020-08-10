The Mask: According to a rumor Warner Bros would like to produce two more films

Share it:

In recent weeks the hilarious The Mask has joined the Netflix catalog. In addition, a new rumor seems to indicate the existence of other plans for the character played by Jim Carrey. Let's find out what it is.

The first to give the news is the site We Got This Covered, according to which the leading actor of the 1994 film would be interested in wearing the role of Stanley Ipkiss in two other films, which would definitively conclude the events that began in the first film. The rumor also states that Warner Bros executives would like to convince Cameron Diaz to reprise her role, despite the actress having chosen to retire from the world of cinema. Jim Carrey he had already talked about this possibility during the promotional tour for the Sonic movie, revealing that he would only agree to participate if the right director was found.

For now we do not know what are the names that Warner Bros would have contacted for the trilogy, nor what could be the plot of these two new ones. films dedicated to The Mask. Recall that this is an unconfirmed rumor, we are sure that in the coming weeks to find out more about the veracity of the rumor shared by We Got This Covered. To conclude, we report this interview with the creator of The Mask, in which he talks about a possible reboot of the film.