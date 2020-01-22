 The Marvel’s M.O.D.O.C.K. will have a stop-motion style animation

Share it:

The official announcement of the cast of the animated series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” Yesterday began to resuscitate the debate of the visual style that this animated project directed for Hulu would look like. Now, thanks to the reaction of one of the actors involved in the project, the actor Jon Daly that will put voice to the droid at the service of M.O.D.O.K. It is confirmed that you will have an animation style stop motion from the same studio responsible for the famous comedy "Robot Chicken".

This animated format, in Spain also known as animation in volume or frame by frame, consists precisely in this, it is a succession that different planes static objects that go one after one give the sensation of movement. This type of animation is very frequent when videos are made with action figures or with plasticine.

Very excited for this project I am working on for Marvel / Hulu – M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing), is stop-motion animation by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and madly cool, funny and ridiculous and stars Patton Oswalt.

From premiere this year, the series will show the story of megalomaniac supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt), who has long pursued his dream of conquering the world someday. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the most powerful heroes on Earth, M.O.D.O.K. he has sunk his evil AIM organization After being dismissed as leader of AIM, and at the same time dealing with his marriage and family life in ruins, the Mental Organism Designed Only to Kill (for its acronym in English MODOCK, Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing ) faces its biggest challenge to date: a midlife crisis!