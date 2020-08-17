The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, first details on the fourth season: "We messed up Midge"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return with a fourth season in the name of the stand up comedy, the unusual lifestyle of the protagonist and the sagacious and shocking jokes that have made the Amazon Prime series famous.

Midge won 3 million viewers in the first week with the third season, but to tell the truth the fate of the character was not the best in the finale as it came a big blow to her career, and now the creator Amy Shrman-Palladino explains to The Hollywood Reporter what awaits us in the future:

"I believe that we'll pick up right where we left off. We might want to do a little time jump within the season, but for now, that's what the plans are. I mean, where's the fun in completely destroying a person's soul and heart if you can't see the consequences then? Comedy is made up of this, of defeats that destroy your soul".

A slightly pessimistic vision, but in fact the screenwriter has perfectly captured the essence of the figure of the comedians, people often in difficulty, who nevertheless manage to joke on the harder side of life.

"We messed up Midge to perfection at the end of this season. We knocked her out. several times in the series, but that's how show business works: one step forward and two steps back, that's the life of a comedian. And let's not forget, we're still talking about a woman who wants to be a comedian in 1960. Putting her down has never been a problem, we have thousands of ways to do it: it is by following her world and her trajectory that we understand where to take the character.".

At the moment the producers are working to create a safe working environment, and Daniel Palladino also said he is ready to face the new challenges, although the difficulties are apparently not lacking: "I think it will be very difficult indeed. We already know what happens in the fourth season, we could write it but no one knows when we will be able to produce everything. At the moment we keep our fingers crossed and hopefully well. "

Waiting for more news, we leave you to our review of The Marvelous Mrs Marvelous 3.