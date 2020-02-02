The Marvel Vs. Producer Capcom 3 has announced that it has left Capcom

Share it:

Ryota Niitsuma, who served as producer for games like Tatsunoko vs. Capcom, Marvel vs. Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds (in addition to the Ultimate versions of both titles) has left Capcom.

He announced it himself on his personal Twitter profile: "I have news. Hi to all the fans out there. I want to let you know that I left Capcom. I managed to achieve several goals thanks to your love and support. The words don't seem enough for this situation, but let me say 'Thanks!' to all of you. Fighting games will always be important for Capcom, and it is thanks to you that continues to do them. Your support is greatly appreciated ".

The latest fighting game produced by Niitsuma was Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, launched on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and Xbox 360 in 2011, on PlayStation 4 in 2016 and finally on Xbox One and PC in 2017. The next chapter in the series, Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, was instead produced by Tsukasa Takenaka and Mike Evans.

Although the separation took place today, Niitsuma had previously announced that he had stopped working on the company's fighting game in October last year. After Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, in fact, had joined Capcom's "Dev 1" division, working on franchises like Resident Evil and Devil May Cry.

It is also interesting to note that Niitsuma is the second key figure in the development of fighting games to leave Capcom in the last few years. Marvel vs. Battle System Designer Hidetoshi Ishizawa did it in 2016. Capcom 3 and Planning Director of Tatsunoko vs. Capcom is now employed by SNK, where he has put his skills at the service of Samurai Shodown.