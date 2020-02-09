The Marvel universe can only be saved by Captain America in The End

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Steve Rogers has always been endowed with limitless courage and a strong sense of justice and self-denial. Throughout the various stories of the Marvel world, Captain America has launched himself into danger to save comrades, world and often even universe, by participating in small or large-scale wars.

In End of Marvel Comics, which brought together characters like Captain AmericaSpider-Man, Venom and many others, the hero with the shield must face his nemesis Red Skull once again in a dystopian world. The virus propagated by the enemy could be lethal but, fortunately, the key to salvation is hidden in Captain America.

In the comic Captain America: The End # 1 it turns out that Steve Rogers' blood can eliminate the effects of the Red Skull virus, capable of making infected humans berserk and transforming their face into the iconic enemy face. By pure chance, Captain America discovers the effects of his blood after hurting Abe with a piece of metal that was stained with the hero's blood.

Captain America will be forced to donate blood not only metaphorically for the country and for the world, but also literally. His new battle has just begun.