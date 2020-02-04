The Marvel Temporary Variation Agency explained: Why is Loki in prison?

Share it:

Marvel released a new trailer in the Super Bowl that sums up its UCM television future at Disney +, with the first glimpses of Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. While the latter only showed a short footage, it revealed a crucial detail about Loki's plot. The God of Deception will collide with what is known as "Temporary Variation Agency".

We understand that you don't know much about this very important Marvel organization, so read on to find out why Loki will return to his bad side in his first solo adventure at UCM.

Loki in prison

We only glimpse a photo of Loki in the Disney Plus trailer. We see the familiar character of Tom Hiddleston in a strange uniform that seems to be a kind of prison attire, while telling an enemy that we don't see: "I'm going to burn this place to the ground."

When we last saw Loki at UCM, his 2012 version managed to escape with the Teseracto and fade into Thor's face. Clearly, somewhere between that and the current one, Loki sand has encountered a new enemy. And thanks to the logo on his uniform, we know who that enemy is. Loki's shirt features the letters TVA, or Time Variance Authority.

What is the Temporary Variation Authority?

As the name suggests, the Temporary Variation Agency is an organization responsible for protecting the timeline of the Marvel Universe. Anyone who tries to use temporary trips to alter the past or the future will have to respond to them. The authority of the group is not necessarily absolute, since they have never had much luck keeping powerful villains like Kang the Conqueror at bay. Nor have the X-Men stopped charging reality again and again. Despite this, the AVT has done everything possible to try to prevent Marvel's timeline from deviating too much.

In the Marvel comics, the AVT has really had an arc with Loki and Wolverine.

The AVT is literally a faceless bureaucracy, since most of its agents are artificial clones called chronomonitors. A new chronomonitor comes alive every time an alteration of the timeline creates a divergent reality. The agency has a handful of high-ranking judges who enforce AVT regulations, including Justice Peace, Justice Love and Justice Goodwill. Unfortunately, many of these judges tend to become dishonest and commit the same crimes they should prevent. The AVT is also directed by a mysterious being known as Mister Alternity.

Loki vs. the Temporary Variation Agency

Marvel has not revealed much about the plot of the Loki series, whose director Kate Herron only said "will take Loki to a whole new part of UCM." Anyway, we know that a version of the character before his death in Infinity War is still alive and in possession of the Teseracto. And according to several rumors and leaked photos of the filming Loki would be traveling in time and influencing the course of human history. With this in mind, it is no surprise to know that you will meet the members of the AVT.

Loki will surely encounter the AVT as an enemy very different from those he is used to fighting. His brother Thor may be powerful, but the simple one to make fun of. The generic drones of the AVT are another completely different story. This brief shot of Loki in the custody of the AVT suggests that the organization will arrest him during the course of the first season. We could even see the recently elected Owen Wilson playing several interchangeable chronomonitors or a judge like Justice Peace (a character who actually joined Thor in his first appearance). Not only can any peacekeeping agency imprison an Asgardian, but Loki is not someone known to remain incarcerated for a long time.

Marvel has been causing many connections between his Disney + series and the MCU movies (with Loki having a direct connection with Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse), but the AVT debut could also appear in the upcoming Disney + She- Hulk series. The Temporary Variation Agency also appeared in the She-Hulk comics , with the organization helping the law firm of She-Hulk during an important time-related trial. We could easily see this new organization emerging in all kinds of places in a constantly growing UCM.