The Márquez brothers donate material to fight the coronavirus

Brothers Marc and Álex Márquez have made a donation to the Hospital Universitari Arnau de Vilanova de Lérida de teams for the control of semi-critical patients affected by Covid-19 consisting of portable digital radiology devices and gas analyzers.

These teams will allow bedside monitoring of patients with severe lung involvement.

The natural pilots of Cervera (Lérida), thus join other companies and individuals that these days have shown solidarity with the Hospital Universitari Arnau de Vilanova, either through financial contributions or through the delivery of protective material, in this time trial against coronavirus.

In a press release, the Territorial Management of ICS Lleida, Alt Pirineu i Aran i Gestió de Serveis Sanitaris thanks "these samples of solidarity that help professionals to continue developing their work in the best possible conditions in these difficult times that society is experiencing. "