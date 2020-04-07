The Mariolorian is an incredible fusion of Star Wars and Super Mario

Share it:

The artist Mauricio Abril has considered that there are no two universes that cannot be merged with the right ingenuity and for this reason he wanted to represent a scene from the series The Mandalorian for Disney + starring the characters from the Super Mario universe.

The illustrator has surprised his followers in Twitter With this desasapland in which Mario takes the role of the Mandalorian, Baby Yoshi that of Baby Yoda and the Shy-Guys are the Jawas who follow them.

Super Mario and Star Wars are two timeless franchises of global fame, merging from time to time is no wonder. No less impressive is this illustration sasaplanded by Abril.

Already in the past we have seen other incredible uses of the iconic Mario characters, it is the case of the animated short in which Yoshi became Sam Bridges, the protagonist of the video game Death Stranding.

There are even official mergers like the Pikachu dressed as Mario and Luigi that Nintendo officially sells and which became one of the brand's most lovable stuffed animals.

This year perhaps we will see how Super Mario gives the bell of the decade with a complete collection of remasters that would bring back timeless classics such as the series Super Mario Galaxy, Super Mario Sunshine, Paper Mario and many others that would be reviewed for Nintendo Switch by the 35th anniversary of the Nintendo plumber.

Today the franchise has released LEGO figures for the first time with a set that, in addition to being full of details, is also very interactive thanks to the use of bluetooth technology, sounds, screens and connection to the LEGO APP.