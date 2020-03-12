Entertainment

The manganime Guardians of the night will have a game for PS4 in 2021

March 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Kimetsu no Yaiba license, known as Demon Slayer in English and as Guardians of the night in our country, will have a first video game on PS4 by Aniplex in 2021, as announced in Famitsu magazine. The name of the game is Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Chifuutan.

Everything that is known about the game is thanks to the translation of Siliconera in which a "competitive game of killing demons" is mentioned, so we do not know if it will be a kind of game with hordes of enemies and players will compete online for kill a greater number or survive a certain time, or while it will be a fighting game where you can control the characters in the franchise.

It has also not been revealed which studio is developing the game although we know that it will be distributed by Aniplex (and not Bandai Namco, as is often the case with large anime licenses brought to the video game).

About the history of the game it has only been known that the original work will follow and that we will control Tanjiro Kamado in some way, so it does not seem that everything will be limited to a multiplayer. At the moment the details about the game are quite scarce, but it can be confirmed that it is the first great video game dedicated to this franchise.

A new mobile game called Demon Slayer: Chifuu Kengeki Royal and defined as an asymmetric multiplayer action-survival game developed by Soleil, the studio behind Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, has also been announced.

There is also no information or image of the mobile game, but it should be seen sooner rather than later taking into account the development times that are usually handled in this specific market.

