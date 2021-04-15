The manga Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru will have an animated adaptation

This year’s ninth issue of the magazine Young Gangan from Square Enix has been published on Amazon for sale next Friday, but in the meantime, the cover of said magazine has revealed that the manga Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru from Shinichi Fukuda it will be counting on an animated adaptation, for the moment it is what is known so far and we will have to wait a little longer to know the first details.

The plot leads us to meet Wakana Gojo, a boy fond of making traditional dolls, he spends his time alone and dedicated to doing this hobby in secret, but this situation changes when he meets Marin Kitagawa, a quite outgoing girl who is always in fashion, she, realizing his ability, invites him to the world of cosplay.

The manga began publication in January 2018, and its sixth compiled volume went on sale in November 2020.