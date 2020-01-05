Entertainment

The Manga Rock scanlation site has officially closed its doors

January 4, 2020
The explosion of the manga phenomenon has inevitably generated the creation of websites on the web dedicated to the diffusion of this medium, also and above all of illegal sites that distribute chapters and entire tankobon scans concerning an impressive number of works and which compromise the earnings and expectations of the publishing houses.

As we had already discussed in a previous article, the accusation against this type of site naturally concerned the overall drop in sales that the manga market suffered. This kind of sites and applications, which guarantee almost unlimited access to entire chapters, have a large audience, and although it is not possible to estimate how many of these people will actually buy the volumes they read online, surely it is a minority.

For this reason recently the Manga Rock site has officially closed, as you can see from the post at the bottom of the news, where you can read, in addition to an apology, also thanks to those who have supported the project over the years. The company behind the Manga Rock website and application, Not A Basement Studio, had previously admitted to wanting to permanently close their portal.

An event that will surely have repercussions on many fans and readers, and that perhaps will be able to communicate a message to the entire community which takes advantage of works that require months or years of work in a totally free way, causing a profound change in the manga market . We remember that There are also sites where you can read manga and see anime in a totally legal way, such as Crunchyroll and MangaPlus.

