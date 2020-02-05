Entertainment

The manga of ONE PIECE and My Hero Academia united thanks to pokémon

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Video games are creating more and more groups of people thanks to the numerous online features. Often to knock down a boss or simply to perform the most basic actions it is necessary to join other players to organize themselves. Pokémon GO became a master of this thanks to the raids they have united ONE PIECE and My Hero Academia.

As their manga continue on Weekly Shonen Jump alongside new series, the authors of My Hero Academia and ONE PIECE still strengthen their friendship. Eiichiro Oda used the usual space dedicated to mangaka comments to mention one exchange made with Kohei Horikoshi during the Shueisha start party.

Both mangaka play Pokémon GO, and Oda commented on a shiny Rayquaza exchange. Unfortunately for the author of My Hero Academia, the black Rayquaza of Oda has not become very strong. At the bottom you can read the comment in question in English, taken from the list on MangaPlus.

READ:  Endeavor shows all its change in the last episode of My Hero Academia

The manga are continuing without too many worries in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. ONE PIECE has arrived with chapter 970 at a fundamental point in history, while Horikoshi has recently packed chapter 259 of My Hero Academia, which however has raised some criticism from the Chinese and Korean world.

