the manga of My Hero Academia achieves an important economic milestone

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Only yesterday the fourth season of My Hero Academia by Studio Bones, which – without delay – immediately made the production of the fifth season official. Symptom of the state of health of this franchise, which paralleled another important record.

In fact, the American publisher Viz Media celebrated Horikoshi's work for exceeding the 5 million copies sold, a remarkable milestone for a manga that – while not enjoying the same resonance of ONE PIECE and Demon Slayer in economic terms – shows that he has a solid group of readers behind him.

We believe that the contribution of Studio Bones, in these five years of serialization, it has been fundamental to increase the popularity of the work and make it known to the general public. The adaptation of the first season had impressed everyone for the technical quality and above all for the loyalty to the paper material, constituting almost a unicum for the exit period.

Often, in fact, the weekly series receive a hasty treatment, more oriented to production efficiency and economic results than to the final quality of the work. Fortunately, in recent years this trend is experiencing an increasingly decisive reversal, supported by excellent transpositions such as those of My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer.

Even in the last chapter of My Hero Academia, Horikoshi did not spare himself: the first spoilers suggest yet another twist. A few days ago, the Venom designer dedicated an illustration to All Might.

