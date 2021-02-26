The manga Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun ends its second part

In this year’s third issue of the magazine Gangan Joker from the publisher Square Enix it was revealed that the manga adaptation of the light novels Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun (Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki), in charge of Eight Chida, has finished its second part. The magazine did not list that the manga will continue in the next issue next month, but the last page included the phrase “Level Completed – Continue».

Eight Chida began publishing the manga adaptation in the magazine Gangan Joker from the publisher Square Enix in December 2017. The publisher published the fifth compilation volume on February 22, and will publish the sixth in Japan on April 22.

A twelve-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios Project No.9, under the direction of Shinsuke Yanagi and scripts written by Fumihiko Shimo, has been broadcast in Japan since last January 8, with Funimation in charge of its global distribution.

Sinopsis de Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun

For Fumiya Tomozaki, one of the best gamers in Japan, the “game of life” is the worst game there is. Even though Tomozaki is the number one player in the video game “Attack Families,” he is a self-proclaimed lower-level character when it comes to real life. As a sophomore in high school, he suffers from a complete lack of self-esteem, which leads him to completely give up trying to improve himself as a person. Instead, he blames the real world for being completely unbalanced, with no logical way to level up.

Aoi Hinami is an immensely popular girl in Tomozaki’s class with perfect grades. She fits the role of a perfect heroine and is at the opposite end of the social spectrum from Tomozaki. However, after a chance encounter with Hinami, Tomozaki realizes that she is not as perfect as he thought!

