The manga Ichijouma Mankitsugurashi! inspire sensual illustrations

On the official Twitter account of the editorial division of magazines Manga Time Kirara of Houbunsha It was revealed that the second compiled volume of the manga written and illustrated by Hisamakumako, Ichijouma Mankitsugurashi!, will be released on February 25. This volume will include some purchase benefits according to different stores, consisting of an illustration printed in B2 size (500 × 707 mm).

The editorial department also reported via Twitter that sales are developing more than satisfactorily: «The second volume of Ichijouma Mankitsugurashi! It will arrive next February 25, but the first volume will be reprinted again! Thank you all very much, as we have already reached the fourth reprint!‘Wrote the account.





Some users on Twitter tried to create controversy by the fact that Manga Time Kirara, a magazine that mostly hosts series of the genre slice-of-life Y moe, is publishing an ecchi manga series and promoting this type of content, however, they did not echo on social networks. However, some did point out that it is unusual for the magazine to publish a work entirely focused on ecchi, although some other previously published series, such as New Game!, make use of the resource on some occasions. Also, it should be noted that this magazine is about demography his, so it is aimed at young adults.





On the other hand, Hisamakumako began the publication of the manga through the magazine Manga Time Kirara in May 2018. The publisher published the first compilation volume in November 2019, so the second comes more than a year later.

Sinopsis de Ichijouma Mankitsugurashi!

High school girls in a manga-cafe! Meiko is a girl from a rural area in Japan who enrolls in an upper-class Girls’ Academy. All your expenses are covered as long as you meet one condition … not only that you work in a manga-café, but you also live on the premises! However, it seems that the situation is more favorable than I thought …

Source: Otakomu

