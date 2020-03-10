Entertainment

The manga culture challenges the Coronavirus with over 450 volumes available for free

March 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
If on the one hand the Coronavirus it is putting the animation industry to a close, and with it the daily lives of people, on the other the community has shown on some occasions great ability to react. And what better tool than culture, waiting for a cure, can help in the face of these difficulties?

The gesture of ONE PIECE of just a few days ago is just one of the many demonstrations in response to the emergency Covid-19. Japanese publishing, in fact, is attempting to contribute to the health prevention ordinances to the Coronavirus, making the "invitation to quarantine" less difficult and suffocating with thousands of chapters of the best manga in circulation made available for free.

Currently, in fact, publishers have made it available to their compatriots over 450 volumes of manga, a number that is certainly important if you consider the presence of multiple chapters within each tankobon. Among the journals participating in this initiative can not miss giants of the caliber of Weekly Shonen Jump, Weekly Shonen Sunday and many other magazines in an issue that shows no sign of diminishing. A very strong signal that expressed by the Japanese culture to relieve as much as possible the weight of an unpleasant and difficult to manage reality.

And you, instead, what do you think of this extraordinary gesture from Japan? Tell us what you think about it, as usual, with a comment in the box below.

