The Mandalorian: you can now make the reservation for Baby Yoda

'The Mandalorian' has been, without a doubt, one of the revelation series of 2019. Although it was released in November, and is not yet available in most countries, the first real action series of the Star Wars universe has fallen in love to everyone, both fans and haters of the saga. And who has been the architect of it? Neither more nor less than the smallest creature in the show, whom we all know as Baby Yoda.

This mini version of the legendary Jedi master starred in a multitude of memes at the end of last year, and his merchandising is already almost sold out in presales. But be careful, because until now we had not seen a doll as incredibly realistic as the one we are going to show you next. AND YOU CAN BOOK IT NOW!

Sideshow

This wonderful, real-life, hyper-realistic doll has been created between Legacy Effects, Disney and Collect Sideshow. It measures 41 centimeters and is presented on a small black podium, with the silver ball of one of the control levers of the command ship in his hand. Pre-sale is now available, and the doll is scheduled to be released between August and October 2020. Mind you, prepare your savings because it will cost 350 dollars (something like 330 euros). But it is worth having a Baby Yoda by our side that looks at us with cute eyes, isn't it?