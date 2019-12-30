The Mandalorian would feature stars from the Star Wars movies in season 2

Share it:

The Serie The Mandalorian For Disney + it has already proven to be up to the franchise and have nothing to prove against the main films. That is why it is not surprising that we start talking about the arrival of the main characters of the feature films to the second season of the bounty hunter's story played by Pedro Pascal.

At the time of the announcement of the second season for the autumn of 2020 it was commented on Deadline that "several insiders have received clues about various characters established in the Skywalker Saga making appearances during the next season of the series".

If this is carried out, some kind of rejuvenation technology will have to be used in case you want to have some of the legends of the cinema. Another option is that these characters are aliens or droids compatible with the time in which the series takes place.

If this rumor is confirmed, it will be more than clear that the Disney + series has been a real bombshell and will be used to keep Star Wars up to date while the movies take a break. In addition other series such as the one dedicated to Lando Calrissian are underway.