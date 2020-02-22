The Mandalorian will have intense lightsaber duels in season 2

Share it:

Luckily The Witcher came to television to give us the ration of sword duels that we expected in The Mandalorian, a series that dispensed with the most iconic weapons of the universe in which it is set. Luckily for lightsaber lovers in season 2 there will be a good portion of these light shows.

The actor Giancarlo Esposito has confirmed that we will have fighting between experts in this noble weapon, for more civilized times. He did it while attending the Vancouver Fan Expo a few days ago.

"There will be much, much epic action with lightsabers in this series and I must mention that I have been the only character in this first season that has been honored with a lightsaber. It's something fantastic".

When asked if Moff Gideon was going to face Din Djarin or Baby Yoda, the actor quickly responded "Not in any way. It will not be possible. Everything is possible and you will have to continue watching the series. Because although the baby has some incredible powers without wielding the lightsaber, he is curious to know what it is. So you are going to look excited and inspired when you see the scene of season 2 to which I refer, which will arrive in October. Stay tuned".

Esposito has clearly anticipated an intense combat between two laser saber carriers, one of them being his own character, Moff Gideon. We will have to wait, as the actor says, to know who will be his rival and how spectacular that match will be. So far the shootings and melee battles of the series have not left anyone indifferent and the level is high enough that the first series of real action based on the universe of George Lucas has been a success.