The Mandalorian will feature Michael Biehn in season 2

Veteran Michael Biehn has been hired to increase the size of the Season 2 cast of The Mandalorian, the Lucasfilm series for Disney + that will premiere new episodes in October of this year.

Biehn is mainly known for playing Kyle Reese in James Cameron's Terminator movie, although for now it is not known what character he will play in the series starring Pedro Pascal, although it is known that he will be a bounty hunter as the protagonist.

We also recently learned that Rosario Dawson will be the flesh and blood version of Ahsoka Tano, the heroine of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars who already had a wink in Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise.

Since yesterday this series can be seen legally in Spain thanks to the opening of Disney +, unfortunately only the first two episodes have been published, despite the fact that for months now catalogs such as the American one can see all the chapters with voices in Spanish. Obviously, this move did not please the first subscribers of the service.

This series is one of the Star Wars stories that has worked the best in a long time and has managed to unify a good part of the fans after a few quite divisive films.

Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man, is the creator and showrunner, while the direction has fallen to several names such as Dave Filoni, Fick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

In addition to Pedro Pascal, the other big star of the series is Baby Yoda, a small alien from the race of the iconic Jedi master whose real name is unknown and who captivated the audience in his first appearance, becoming one of the pets of the moment for fans. and for those who are not tatno.

