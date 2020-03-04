Entertainment

         'The Mandalorian' will be seen outside Disney +: Four announces the premiere of the first episode of the Star Wars series

March 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
By surprise, during last night's broadcast of the 'Survivors: Nobody's Land' show, Cuatro launched an important announcement: 'The Mandalorian' it will be open, at least its first episode. When? well "very soon".

A news that catches us by surprise because The Star Wars series is the main claim, at least for a large part of the public, of Disney +. The platform will land in our country and in the middle of Western Europe this March 24 (and you can already hire).


Manda The Mandalorian ’: this is how Stagecraft works, the revolutionary technology with which the Disney + series has been filmed

Getting subscribers?

We do not know, for the moment, more details but when specifying in the promo of Cuatro the "Episode I" suggests that they only plan to broadcast the start of 'The Mandalorian' in open, which would fit in with a strategy to attract subscribers from the Disney OTT. That is, we would surely find a "if you want to see more pay Disney +".

Mandalorian Four

What, on the other hand, does not mean that in the future we cannot watch the rest of the episodes in Cuatro since it would not be the first time that an original series of a streaming platform could be seen open a while after its premiere. For example, we have 'Forced Mothers' in Neox, series of drawings like 'Baby Boss: Back to Work' is seen on Disney Channel or, on this occasion of payment, 'Narcos' can be seen on Xtrm.

Remember, in addition, that Mediaset has maintained a distribution agreement for years with Disney "first choice" when it comes to bringing their series in open, mainly those of the ABC chain ('Grey's Anatomy', 'The Good Doctor').

