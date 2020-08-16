The Mandalorian, what if Baby Yoda was related to Ahsoka Tano?

Share it:

A new fan theory has tried to shed light on Ahsoka Tano's arrival in the second season of The Mandalorian, revealing a possible link between an important story arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the future of Baby Yoda.

Warning, spoilers about The Clone Wars 3 follow.

The story to which the theory refers is theMortis arch, mysterious planet where Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka discovered three creatures linked to the Force: the Daughter (ally of the Light), the Son (guardian of the Dark Side) and the Father, who has the role of maintaining the balance between the two forces.

As many of you will remember, in the episodes in question Ahsoka is corrupted by the darkness of the Son, but the Father manages to save her by transferring the life force of the Daughter into her. And this is where the new theory comes into play: according to a Reddit user, Ahsoka would have used the powers of the Daughter to create the Child (name by which Baby Yoda is known in the Disney + series) and become that way the mother.

Continue the theory: "The Mother gives her life to protect the Child, who takes his place and grows to become the Father. The Father's task is to prune balance so he creates the new Son and Daughter (Kylo Ren and Rey, maybe). Ed here is the balance. "

What do you think about it? Does this seem like a plausible theory? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, Jon Favreau has revealed how he brought Star Wars to TV.