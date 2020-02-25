Entertainment

'The Mandalorian': trailer in Spanish

February 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
Finally we have the trailer in Spanish of 'The Mandalorian', the first real action series of the Star Wars universe, which features Pedro Pascal as the protagonist, playing a bounty hunter with Mandalorian armor, who will be involved in a dangerous mission. The series, which was released in the United States in November, arrives in Spain with great reviews and the meme of the moment: baby Yoda, one of the characters in the series. The premiere will take place next March 24th, date on which Disney will launch its streaming service Disney + in Spain.

In this first season we can see duels with blasters, different planets, and special effects in the old way. Disney + will premiere the first season this March and, every Friday we will have a new chapter up to a total of 8.

The Mandalorian

Disney

The official synopsis is as follows:

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars Universe. 'The Mandalorian' is located after the fall of the Empire and before the birth of the First Order. We follow the adventures of a lone gunman in the Outer Rim of the Galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic "

With 'The Mandalorian', Disney proposes to cover the gaps and holes of the plot that have remained between different trilogies, in addition to honoring the classic films of the Star Wars universe, always with a western touch, with Pedro Pascal as the protagonist.

