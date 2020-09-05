The Mandalorian, The Walking Dead is also excited for the return of Baby Yoda

Share it:

October prepares to be an exciting month for TV series fans. Disney has in fact recently revealed that The Mandalorian 2 will start on October 30, while as already announced by AMC we know that The Walking Dead stories will resume on October 4.

The post apocalyptic series, after having discovered what will be the day of the airing of The Mandalorian, showed its irrepressible joy for the arrival of new and fantastic adventures of Baby Yoda.

“So are you telling me we’re going to have THREE #TWD shows, color comics and more Baby Yoda all in one month ?! Maybe this year is taking a different turn! (We’ll find ways to kill the hornets who are planning their attack with October already circled on their calendar) “.

The second season of The Mandalorian is sure to be phenomenal for fans of the universe of Star Wars, as characters like Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett will make their debut in this spin-off. Reportedly, Rosario Dawson will play the beloved Jedi from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, while Temuera Morrison will take on the role of the iconic bounty hunter. Many doubts of the first season will certainly need to be clarified.

In the second season, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon will also play a more important role. As many will recall, he appeared in the final episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian but, he will surely have a lot to say. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.