         'The Mandalorian': the third season of the Disney + series is already underway

We have not even finished watching the first season of 'The Mandalorian' in Spain – in the United States it ended on December 27 – but it seems that we have series for a while. A few months ago, its renewal was announced for a second round of episodes and now Variety has revealed that the third is already underway.

That the rhythm does not stop

The news may catch some by surprise, but it makes perfect sense if there really is a long-term plan. Keep in mind that the filming of the second season ended shortly before the coronavirus crisis erupted worldwide, so Jon Favreau he has had plenty of time to start working on the scripts for the third.

In fact, Variety cites sources close to the series stating that Favreau has been fully involved in the third season, noting further that the art department of 'The Mandalorian' has been working creating concepts for those episodes.

In addition, the production design department was launched just a few days ago to be able to advance as much as possible. This department is of paramount importance in a production like 'The Mandalorian', since You need time to get everything ready before the cameras start recording.

At the moment there isn't even release date specific for the second season -expected for autumn, but perhaps delayed as a result of the stoppage by the coronavirus-, so we better not even talk about the third. But at least we already have the certainty that it will exist, which is no small feat. In the meantime, we will have to settle for the documentary series on the first season that will premiere on May 4.