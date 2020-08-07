The Mandalorian, the Star Wars series is the most requested on the new streaming platforms

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The live action Star Wars: The Mandalorian has made a huge contribution to the launch of the Disney + streaming platform, attracting millions of subscribers thanks also to the irresistible Baby Yoda. Although the competition, represented by new services such as Apple TV +, HBO Max and Peacock, was fierce, the series proved to be the most in demand.

According to an analysis by Parrot Analytics, based on the comparison between the weeks of launch of the new streaming platforms (still quite far in terms of numbers from the giant Netflix), The Mandalorian is the series that has aroused the most interest, since the series with Pedro Pascal attracted a number of spectators 55 times higher than the average of the other series that week.

"The Mandalorian it's a separate category " says Alejandro Rojas, Parrot's director of analysis. After all, it's largely due to that show if Disney + it garnered 10 million subscribers in its first 24 hours.

As for the other services, Apple TV + has three series that exceeded the average in the first week, See, For All Mankind, and Dickinson. Curiously, it did not achieve the same result The Morning Showdespite the impressive promotion and praise from critics.

We'll see if the release of the second season of The Mandalorian, in which wrestler Sasha Banks may be, will produce a new spike in Disney + subscriptions. The success of the first season of the series is also demonstrated by its 15 Emmy nominations.