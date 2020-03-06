‘The Mandalorian’, ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Hannah Montana’… All this and more in the Disney Plus Spain catalog

Share it:

Disney Plus announces the contents of your catalog in Spain. The best movies, series and docus that you can enjoy from March 24.

If we had little with Netflix and HBO, now arrives Disney Plus to add excitement to our television life. It lands in Spain in a few days and we already have a large part of the contents of its catalog. Get ready because you will enjoy current productions and others that surely marked your childhood. Just to give you a summary, for a price of 59.99 euros per year (about 5 euros per month) if you hire it before March 23, You will have access to more than 500 films, 300 fictions and exclusive company material for all tastes.

In addition to products from Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, you will also have access to the best documentaries of National Geographic how ‘Free alone’, Oscar winner, or ‘Jane’, with a Bafta nomination.

If you are a fan of the most popular yellow family, we confirm that Disney + will host the 30 seasons of 'The Simpson', with more than 600 episodes. You will have entertainment for a while …

The expected ‘The Mandalorian’, among the contents of the Disney Plus catalog in Spain

Within the contents of the Disney Plus catalog in Spain, is one of the most anticipated releases: ‘The Mandalorian’. In addition, they will issue the new version of ‘High School Musical’ and the movie of 'The Lady and the Tramp', in real action. On the other hand, we will see ‘Back to the stage’; ‘Diary of a future president’ Y Imagine The imagineering Story ’.

You can enjoy Disney classics with ‘Cinderella’, ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘The Lion King’ or ‘Toy Story’ and from the mythical series of our childhood: 'Hannah Montana' Y 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. Do you plan on missing it?