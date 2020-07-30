The Mandalorian, Taika Waititi reacts in her own way to the Emmy nomination

Share it:

Yesterday's Emmy 2020 nominations were announced, and a little surprising Star Wars: The Mandalorian got 15 applications. They range from the one for the best drama series to those for photography, makeup and costumes. A nomination also went to Taika Waititi, for the best voice-over performance.

The director of Jojo Rabbit, who in The Mandalorian gives the voice to IG-11, celebrated the news with some nice posts on Twitter, also visible at the bottom of the news.

In a first tweet Taika Waititi commented on his nomination as follows: "The whole planet is in turmoil over the fact that I have been nominated for mine robotic acting. Guys, there are others named outside the coveted voice-over character category. You can't just talk about me ALL THE TIME. "

The actor and director then retweeted the post of the Television Academy with the names of the other fellow candidates, adding: "Some 's acting skills are so great that they don't even need to use your face! "

The Mandalorian isn't the only job that has to do with Waititi to win nominations for Emmy 2020. What We Do in the Shadows, based on the homonymous film directed by him, is in fact nominated for the best comedy series. "The idea that never dies" this time say the tweet. "Congratulations to everyone who has decided to drag this joke turned into film in the world of television. Especially to Jemaine Clement whom I deceived by doing it first. Loser!" the director jokingly concludes.

In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, as Giancarlo Esposito anticipated, we will know something more about the Darksaber.