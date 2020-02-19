'The Mandalorian' signs Sasha Banks, WWE star

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'The Mandalorian' has been one of the successes of 2019. Having the honor of being the first real-action series of the Star Wars Universe always gives many points, obviously. And if the story is good, the production is brilliant and you have a monkey as cute as Baby Yoda, you have a lot of ground gained. Although it has not yet been released in the rest of the world (remember that Disney + does not reach Western Europe until March), the series is already a phenomenon in networks. And not only that, but Disney and Lucasfilm would already be fully involved in the filming of season 2.

With a release date in October (day up, day down) of 2020, Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' promises to solve many of the unknowns, and also bring new members to the team of protagonists formed by Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, or Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune. And that new signing is that of Sasha Banks.

WWE

Sasha Banks (whose real name is Mercedes Kaestner-Varnad) is a WWE fighter and, in the United States, she is a true celebrity since she has managed to take the highest to Women's Wrestling. His weight in WWE is incontestable. In terms of fame and importance, only John Cena could approach him.

So Sasha Banks, of course, is a great signing for the series, which adds to that of Gina Carano, which we saw in the first season, and which also comes from the world of women's struggle, in this case, from mixed martial arts.