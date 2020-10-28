The Mandalorian season 2 will be an incredible visual experience, word of Pedro Pascal

It just looks like that Pedro Pascal couldn’t be more excited that fans will be seeing season two of The Mandalorian. And even fans can’t wait to immerse themselves in the hit series again Disney+.

The first season it was basically the one thing about the franchise that everyone can agree they have enjoyed since the era began Disney, so there’s a lot of anticipation for the next few episodes. But obviously, as with any new season or sequel there is also the concern that this time around quality decrease.

The protagonist Pascal however, he reassured everyone, interviewed a Good Morning America in fact, when asked what is in store for us, he replied by hinting at a lot of action and fantastic images that we will see already from the first episode of this week.

“Reading the first episode of the second season, I was surprised in a truly incredible way by how impressive it is. Already with the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything they set out to achieve, to see this incredibly flashy first episode with a action sequence and the way it read on the script page, I got the feeling ‘Oh God, audiences are going to get this visual experience!’ “



It looks like the showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and all the special effects people really tried to improve the level this year. At least, that’s according to what Pascal says.

“This isn’t just ‘let’s describe it as best we can and see what we end up getting’ and then I realized that’s how they keep up with the second season; that’s how they don’t disappoint.”



The first season of The Mandalorian is streamed exclusively on Disney+. The second season will debut on Disney + starting from 30 October 2020. A third season is in pre-production for an unknown release window while Favreau doesn’t rule out the hypothesis that The Mandalorian will become a movie.