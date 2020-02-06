The Mandalorian season 2: release date

Share it:

'The Mandalorian' has become the Disney + star series. Using the weekly episode format, the story of Djin Djarin (the Mandalorian), Cara Dune and The Child (commonly known as Baby Yoda for his resemblance to the Jedi master) has restored faith in the galactic world of Star Wars, becoming in the first series in real action of the saga.

The Mandalorian as a success series

With episodes directed by Taika Waititi, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni or Bryce Dallas Howard, their realism and closeness to the first of the Star Wars trilogies have delighted fans, as well as the incorporation of Baby Yoda, which has been Become a global phenomenon. We knew that this 2020 would reach us second season but we were not clear when … until now. Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney has confirmed the date: October 2020

But not only has he confirmed the date, but he has also affirmed that this second season will not be the end of the series, but we have Mandalorian for a while.

"The possibility of introducing more characters in 'The Mandalorian' and bringing them in their own direction in terms of 'series' is incredible"

What do you mean by that? Well, we could get to see possible spin-offs of the characters that have been presented to us in the first season (and that we will know in the seasons that are to come). Can you imagine a series focused on Cara Dune? Or even one with Baby Yoda as the main character?