'The Mandalorian season 2': release date, trailer …

February 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
'The Mandalorian' is undoubtedly the series of the year, and that has not even been released worldwide. Produced by Disney and broadcast by its Disney + streaming service, it has had the honor of being the first real-action series of the Star Wars Universe and the story takes place 5 years after the events in 'The Return of the Jedi'. The protagonist is Mando, a Mandalorian bounty hunter, who ends up having a mission he did not expect: to protect a small baby (whom the networks have dubbed as baby Yoda).

This 2020 will come the second season of the adventures of the Mandalorian, baby Yoda, Cara Dune and company, and so far we already know some things about what we will be able to find.

Star Wars Baby Yoda Powers

Disney

'The Mandalorian 2' Release Date

Jon Favreau, creator of 'The Mandalorian', took advantage of Christmas 2019 to announce the release date of the second season of the Star Wars series: Fall of 2020

Later, Disney confirmed that the second season will come specifically in October 2020, although not in all markets at once, always depending on your Disney + coverage. The first season premiered its episodes on Friday so these are the possible dates:

  • October 2, 2020
  • October 9, 2020
  • October 16, 2020
  • October 23, 2020
  • October 30, 2020

    'The Mandalorian 2' Synopsis

    The synopsis of season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' remains a mystery so far, but we know some details thanks to the characters that will participate. For example, we know that Moff Gideon will have a greater presence in the plot, thanks to Giancarlo Esposito confirming this in an interview.

    We will also know more about Greef's character, which Carl Weathers plays:

    "I think Greef's story is reserved for season 2 – Carl Weathers"

    'The Mandalorian 2' Cast

    The cast of 'The Mandalorian season 2' is more or less confirmed or, at least, the performers who will return:

    • Pedro Pascal as Djin Djarin (the Mandalorian)
    • Gina Carano as Cara Dune
    • Carl Weathers as Griff
    • Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

      Sasha Banks fichake the Mandalorian

      WWE

      In addition, Sasha Banks, WWE's famous fighter, is one of the signings of this new season, although the character she will play is still unknown.

      'The Mandalorian 2' Director

      Jon Favreau will continue to lead the series, just like David Filoni (creator of 'The Clone Wars') and added to the group of directors Carl Weathers.

      'The Mandalorian 2' Poster

      For now we don't have official poster from 'The Mandalorian 2'.

      'The Mandalorian 2' Trailer

      For now we don't have official trailer from 'The Mandalorian 2'.

      'The Mandalorian 2' Images

      The only image we have of 'The Mandalorian season 2' It's the one that Jon Favreau has shared since the shooting set.

Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online.

