 The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode Titles

The Serie "The Mandalorian" is still the protagonist this week and this time it's time to talk about the second season, which this time leaves us with the titles of each of the episodes of the second season.

Again we talk about eight episodes, and once again, the titles are as enigmatic as in the first season, and above all, that they will have one theme per episode. In short, the pattern that worked so well in the first season is repeated.

Between the titles we have tracks like, “The search”, “The reward”, “The sorcerer” or even “The Empire” for that final episode of the season.

Chapter One: The Search

Chapter Two: The Confrontation

Chapter Three: The Bounty

Chapter Four: The Republic

Chapter Five: The Loyalist

Chapter Six: The Sorcerer

Chapter Seven: The Return

Chapter Eight: The Empire

Recall that we still do not know when this second season will premiere on Disney +.