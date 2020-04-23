General News

 The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode Titles

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image from The Mandalorian 1x07: The Reckoning

The Serie "The Mandalorian" is still the protagonist this week and this time it's time to talk about the second season, which this time leaves us with the titles of each of the episodes of the second season.

Again we talk about eight episodes, and once again, the titles are as enigmatic as in the first season, and above all, that they will have one theme per episode. In short, the pattern that worked so well in the first season is repeated.

Between the titles we have tracks like, “The search”, “The reward”, “The sorcerer” or even “The Empire” for that final episode of the season.

  • Chapter One: The Search
  • Chapter Two: The Confrontation
  • Chapter Three: The Bounty
  • Chapter Four: The Republic
  • Chapter Five: The Loyalist
  • Chapter Six: The Sorcerer
  • Chapter Seven: The Return
  • Chapter Eight: The Empire

Recall that we still do not know when this second season will premiere on Disney +.

