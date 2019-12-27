Entertainment

The Mandalorian Season 2 arrives in autumn 2020

December 27, 2019
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The Mandalorian recently finished its first season, but the showrunner and executive producer of the series, Jon Favreau, confirmed that season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian It will arrive at Disney + in the fall of 2020. Without a doubt, a great way to start the weekend on the right foot.

Although he has not given more details about what awaits us with it, he does give a little hint with the image that accompanies the tweet. Basically a model of a mysterious Star Wars creature that could be important in that season in one way or another.

Now that the first season of the series is over (remember that Disney + arrives here next March 2020), the wait is going to be long. However, it is also true that only one year will actually pass between season and season. Maybe even less. We will see if that is the tendency to continue in case the series renews for more seasons in the future.

Finally, and taking into account that Season 2 has been announced for some time, it would not surprise us that this autumn would be closer to September than to November, although we will have to wait for a more determined date to leave the duas. On the other hand, today's announcement could be the beginning of a week of revelations. In any case, we will be attentive to tell you any news about it.

