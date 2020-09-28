The Mandalorian, Sasha Banks is a Jedi in this Star Wars: Revenge of The Boss fan art

The trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian allowed us to take a quick look at a new entry of the rather important cast: it is Sasha Banks, and although very little is known about his role, WWE fans have already begun to create Star Wars fan art centered around the well-known wrestler.

Many believe that she will play Rebels’ Sabine Wren, but we will only discover the truth in October, since for the moment hers has only been a fleeting appearance in the half-light, complete with a hood. In any case, MrSashaBanks decided to create a fun poster featuring the nicknamed wrestler “The Boss” wielding a blue lightsaber.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith becomes like this Star Wars: Revenge of The Boss, and wrestling fans know well that when Banks decides to fight, it is better to take cover. As you can see, completing his triumphant figure is the SmackDown belt, a title he won after defeating colleague Bayley, who lies on the ground on the right.

In this case instead of little Baby Yoda, we find the inseparable little dog protagonist of the wrestler’s social profiles. If such a film really existed, we would surely see the protagonist throw the lightsaber into the void (Luke Skywalker docet), for finish opponents in the ring with devastating finishing moves.

Fans have also indulged in creating a poster featuring Ahsoka and Boba Fett, as they will likely appear alongside Banks’ character in the new episodes.