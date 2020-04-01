The Mandalorian: Rosario Dawson was born to be Ahsoka Tano in this fan art

Share it:

Since Rosario Dawson's participation in The Mandalorian Followers of the Disney + series have been unable to hide how excited they are to see the actress giving life to Ahsoka Tano, perhaps the most beloved character on the animated side of the franchise.

For this desasapland, the artist Mizuri takes Rosario Dawson from a poster of Sin City and turns him into the extraterrestrial character from Star Wars, giving him an aesthetic closer to real action than to the animated version where this protagonist of the series has become strong. Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

In the artist's profile you can find other quite successful and entertaining montages if you like superhero movies. Imagine Tom Hiddleston as Joker, put The Batman in an environment inspired by Blade Runner 2049, imagine Charlize Theron as Sylvanas Windrunner of World of Warcraft and more inventions you can find on her Instagram profile.

It is not the first time that an artist imagines Rosario Dawson as Tano, a few days ago we brought you this other fan art.

Dawson might not be the only new female face in this series about the mercenaries of the Star Wars universe, as some rumors have also been hinting that Jamie Lee Curtis might have a role because he has been repeatedly seen in the vicinity of the place in the that the second season was being filmed, which will premiere in October this year.