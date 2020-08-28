The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson shot a commercial as Ahsoka Tano?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The rumors that anticipated the arrival of the first trailer for The Mandalorian 2 for last week turned out to be incorrect, but there could be a reason. As reported by the reliable Kessel Run Transmissions, in fact, the trailer has been postponed to allow Rosario Dawson to shoot a promotional video as Ahsoka Tano.

The debut of the Jedi in the new season of the Star Wars series has been confirmed for several months now, and being one of the most anticipated characters it is possible that Disney + wants to present it as it should along with the promotional material dedicated to the new episodes.

As reported by the site, which last June successfully anticipated the announcement of the spiritual sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars focused on the Bad Batch, the video in question would show Ahsoka wearing a gray cloak. as he faces off against two bounty hunters. The action would take place inside a cellar, and according to the authors of the rumor it would be a “phenomenal” scene.

First look at Ahoska Tano or not, the release of the season on Disney + is scheduled for next October (the exact date has not yet been revealed) and therefore it should not be long before the debut of the first official trailer.

Meanwhile, confirming the excellent success of the first season The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm reiterated that the future of Star Wars is also on television.