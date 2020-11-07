The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson and Ahsoka Tano as an adult in the new Star Wars fan art

If in the first episode of season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian we met Cobb Vanth, a character from the recent expansion of the canon novels of the saga, in one of the next episodes, as we know, the entry on the scene of Ahsoka Tano, who should be played by Rosario Dawson, was widely announced.

I know Disney seems to have confirmed these rumors, which have been circulating for some time, it is not yet clear the role that the character will have, much loved by fans thanks to Star Wars: The Clone Wars but at the debut in a live-action, in the series starring Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda.

Looking forward to the debut of Ahsoka Tano, the digital artist Raf Grassetti has published on Instagram his version of the character, as well as of Darth Maul who brandished the Darksaber. In the images, which we can see at the bottom of the news, Ahsoka shows off due spade laser, while in the caption Grassetti writes: “Can’t wait to find out what Jon favreau and Doug Chiang have designed for Ahsoka this season “.

Who knows if the look of Rosario Dawson it will actually look similar to that seen in this neat fan art.

While it looks like we won’t be seeing a spin-off on Cara Dune, at least for the moment, if you haven’t already you can check out our review of Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode 2×02.