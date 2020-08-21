The Mandalorian, Rian Johnson had a big influence on the series: here’s why

Share it:

After distinguishing himself for his work with animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars e Star Wars: Rebel, Dave Filoni has signed his first live-action direction with episodes 1×01 and 1×05 The Mandalorian, the Disney + series created by Jon Favreau.

“George Lucas really piqued my interest, and then when Kathleen Kennedy took over the reins of Lucasfilm, I started a long learning period where I was able to visit movie sets.” Filoni declared, who in this way was able observe the realization closely of films such as The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story e The Last Jedi.

The director thus confronted himself directly con J.J. Abrams, Gareth Edwards e Rian Johnson about their work behind the camera, and it is precisely the latter’s approach that has impressed him most.

“I have to say that Rian Johnson was really instrumental for me: he took me right next to the camera, with him and the cinematographer, also blocking a scene” Filoni explained. “It was a great help for my early engagements, because I’m the kind of person who wants to stay invisible when visiting a movie set and not disturb anyone, as they have a lot to do.”

We remind you that, according to some rumors, the first trailer of The Mandalorian 2 could debut these days in view of the arrival in October on Disney +. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito has anticipated some news on the Darksaber.