The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal celebra l’Emmy in Ludwig Göransson

The last week was very important: The Mandalorian has won seven of the 15 Emmys it was nominated for.

The first series live-action di Star Wars won awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Photography for a 30-Minute Single Camera, Best Production Design for a Narrative Series, Best Sound Mixing for Comedy or Drama, Best Sound Editing for Comedy or Drama, Best Stunt Coordination and Best Score with Ludwig Göransson. Just the composer who last year had won a Academy Award per Black Panther was celebrated by many of his colleagues including Pedro Pascal who shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram.

“Head held high @ludwiggoransson and eyes open @serenajinju. Bravo, Bravis, Bravissimo to both! @themandalorian, “wrote the actor.

“This photo moved me. Thanks for the inspiration Pedro”, answered Göransson as you can see in the post at the bottom.

According to the manufacturers, this second series of The Mandalorian has plenty of surprises in store for the audience, the stories will become less isolated and surely the intense relationship between Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian will develop in such a way as to further engage the Disney + audience. According to reports from Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian could be a total of 4 seasons. What do you expect from these new episodes of the series? Let us know in the comments.