The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal after seeing Baby Yoda: “It will have a great success”

After seeing the new TV commercials dedicated to The Mandalorian 2, we point out this interesting one interview with Pedro Pascal, in which the actor reveals what he thought immediately after seeing Baby Yoda for the first time.

As you know Baby Yoda, who first appeared at the end of the debut episode of The Mandalorian, immediately struck all fans of Star Wars, quickly becoming one of the favorite characters of the universe born from an idea of ​​George Lucas. Speaking to Variety reporters, the bounty hunter’s interpreter revealed she saw hers future travel companion during a meeting with Jon Favreau, in which he was able to observe for the first time the storyboards and drawings dedicated to the episodes of the series. Here is his comment: “I’m looking around the room and suddenly there, Baby Yoda appearing at the end of the episode. At that point I thought, you will have great success“.

All that remains is to wait for next October 30, when the first episode of the second season will be available on Disney +, the others will instead be published on a weekly basis, until the show’s finale. will be broadcast on December 18. Finally, if you haven’t seen it yet, we report the official trailer for The Mandalorian 2.