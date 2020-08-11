The Mandalorian, new merchandise dedicated to Baby Yoda is coming: here are the photos

Share it:

The great success of The Mandalorian continues: after months of waiting from fans, more merchandise is available dedicated to the story of the bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal and in particular to Baby Yoda.

Known as The Child, the character immediately impressed all Star Wars fans, so much so that the Disney failed to handle the numerous requests for Baby Yoda merchandise. New lines of character-focused items are now available, for example a room light, featuring Baby Yoda in her "crib". The price of the item is $ 15.92, which is roughly equivalent to € 13. If you are looking for something bigger there is also a bust-shaped lamp by The Child, its cost is around € 40, exactly $ 45.99.

Plus the company BoxLunch has also announced that it is working on a plant pot dedicated to the mysterious character, sold at a price of $ 15.92 and which in its previous versions has been a great success, becoming immediately sold out. At the bottom of the news you can find a photo of all three objects, which we are sure will be appreciated by all fans of the series in the Disney + catalog. We close the news by reporting the great success of the show, in fact The Mandalorian was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards for its first season.