The Mandalorian, new concept art reveal a tender Baby Yoda without a tunic

Baby Yoda is certainly one of the most successful characters in The Mandalorian and it is undeniable to say that much of his success depends on his incredible tenderness. Those big eyes and those pointed ears have made him a real catchphrase on the web and now new images show him without his clumsy tunic.

The second season of the Jon favreau will premiere on Disney Plus in a couple of weeks and with Mando and Baby Yoda on the run and Moff Gideon on their trail, the next chapter is bound to get even more exciting than the previous one. History will certainly have to provide us with answers as to the origin of the resource and why it is so important to the remains of the Galactic Empire.

Waiting to find out what will happen in The Mandalorian 2, however, wonderful concept art have been spread that provide us with new info on the armor of the Mandalorian hunter and above all show us a small and very tenderor Baby Yoda inside her particular “cradle” completely naked. Although, the quality of the images is not quite the best, it seems that the body structure of the character is similar to that of a humanoid child. This should not surprise us as the same was also true for Master Yoda.

It will be interesting to see what kind of clothing the production team designed for Baby Yoda for the second season of The Mandalorian. Considering how the Child is however starting to have the first contacts with the Force, we could see the same clothing worn by the Jedi in the days of the Galactic Republic.

Meanwhile, an incredible theory supposes that the new Funko Pop could provide us with valuable information on The Mandalorian 2. We’ll see.