         'The Mandalorian': Michael Biehn to be another bounty hunter in season 2 of 'Star Wars' series

If we recently announced that Robert Rodríguez will direct at least one episode of 'The Mandalorian' now, one of his fetish actors, Michael Biehn is ready to enter the season 2. The legendary actor from 'Terminator' (1984) has joined the cast of the Disney + series, playing a bounty hunter character from Mandalorian past.

A modern science fiction myth

Biehn is the latest newest member of the show's cast, joining the recently announced Rosario Dawson like Ahsoka Tano. The recording of the second season recently ended production. The actor, famous for his roles in action movie classics like 'Aliens' (1986), 'The Abyss'(1989), will face Pedro Pascal like the protagonist Din djarin. And of course Baby Yoda.

The first season of 'The Mandalorian' It was a great success for Disney +, and until now, it is still his only original series that seems to have generated conversation on the networks, so there is an intention to launch the second season as soon as possible. It will continue with the story, and will feature more characters like Moff Gideon from Giancarlo Esposito, Bill burr again like like Mayfield. Carl Weathers and Gina Carano They will return too.

In addition to Rodriguez (which may have to do with something in Biehn's post), Season 2 will have episodes directed by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Carl Weathers and it will return with an estimated date for this October 2020, although it is not yet clear how the coronavirus crisis will impact the entertainment industry. If there is a season 3 planned, it is not very likely that its production will start soon, so it would not be strange a strategic date move to balance the wait.