Entertainment

         'The Mandalorian': Michael Biehn to be another bounty hunter in season 2 of 'Star Wars' series

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

If we recently announced that Robert Rodríguez will direct at least one episode of 'The Mandalorian' now, one of his fetish actors, Michael Biehn is ready to enter the season 2. The legendary actor from 'Terminator' (1984) has joined the cast of the Disney + series, playing a bounty hunter character from Mandalorian past.

A modern science fiction myth

Mandalorian Season 2 Cast 700x321

Biehn is the latest newest member of the show's cast, joining the recently announced Rosario Dawson like Ahsoka Tano. The recording of the second season recently ended production. The actor, famous for his roles in action movie classics like 'Aliens' (1986), 'The Abyss'(1989), will face Pedro Pascal like the protagonist Din djarin. And of course Baby Yoda.


'The Mandalorian': why you can enjoy the Disney + series without being a fan of 'Star Wars'

The first season of 'The Mandalorian' It was a great success for Disney +, and until now, it is still his only original series that seems to have generated conversation on the networks, so there is an intention to launch the second season as soon as possible. It will continue with the story, and will feature more characters like Moff Gideon from Giancarlo Esposito, Bill burr again like like Mayfield. Carl Weathers and Gina Carano They will return too.

READ:  Goku vs Beerus in Dragon Ball Super and Heroes: who will win?

In addition to Rodriguez (which may have to do with something in Biehn's post), Season 2 will have episodes directed by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Carl Weathers and it will return with an estimated date for this October 2020, although it is not yet clear how the coronavirus crisis will impact the entertainment industry. If there is a season 3 planned, it is not very likely that its production will start soon, so it would not be strange a strategic date move to balance the wait.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.