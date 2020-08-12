The Mandalorian, Ludwig Goransson raises the hype for the second season

Share it:

We are waiting to see the first trailer of the second season of The Mandalorian, meanwhile the composer Ludwig Goransson revealed that he is already working on the hit Disney + series starring Pedro Pascal.

Speaking with the journalists of Deadline, Ludwig stated that he has been working on the soundtrack of the unreleased episodes for two months already, songs that will accompany the journey of the protagonist and of Baby Yoda. He also had his say on the work of director and producer Jon Favreau: "We started working on it two months ago, I'm very excited. Jon is creating a very original story, it's going to be really fun"The winner of an Academy Award for his work on Black Panther was personally chosen by Jon Favreau, who in the first meeting revealed his plans for the first season to Ludwig Goransson.

The songs of The Mandalorian they immediately struck the numerous Star Wars fans, for the original style of the pieces and for the use of instruments different from those already heard in the other Star Wars productions. Waiting to find out the release date of the second season, we report this rumor on the cast of The Mandalorian, in particular on the presence of Sasha Banks in the episodes of the series.