The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau reveals valuable advice from Kevin Feige

Jon Favreau, creator of the acclaimed TV series The Mandalorian, explained that working for years alongside Kevin Feige, boss of the Marvel Studios, allowed him to learn several tricks of the trade.

In a recent promotional interview Favreau told Deadline that he is working with Feige taught him to keep in mind the main fans of the Star Wars franchise while at the same time he also turned his attention to the new generations. The filmmaker explained that his main goal in the creation of The Mandalorian was that of tell simple stories using the same elements that inspired the original filmswhile introducing new characters to a new audience.

"We've always known … and that's one thing I've learned from Marvel especially working with Kevin Feige, is that you always want to keep the main fans in mind, because they were the ones who kept the torch on for many, many years. But these must also be stories for young people and a new audience. These are modern myths, so you always want to reach out to people who may not be familiar with previous movies. It's a bit like telling two stories at the same time, one story for newcomers and one for those who know the saga from the beginning."

