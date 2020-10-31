The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau reveals how Lucas inspired Baby Yoda’s secrecy

The creator and showrunner of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau claimed that the introduction of The Child, a surprise revelation in the final moments of the series premiere, was influenced by the cliffhanger endings of the same classic serials that inspired the creator of Star Wars George Lucas.

In Capitolor 1: The Mandalorian, scripted by Favreau and directed by writer-executive producer Dave Filoni, the dark client (Werner Herzog) takes on bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to retrieve a high-value reward also targeted by the IG-11 assassin droid (Taika Waititi). It’s only when Mandalorian e IG-11 they eliminate a compound of Nikto mercenaries who discover their size is a 50 year old child born of the same species as the mighty Yoda.

Keep The Child’s identity secret until the premiere of the series released on Disney + “it has been difficult”, he said Favreau with a laugh during a virtual event. “I love the fact that the series is divided into chapters. So it’s like a good book where you can read another chapter every week. I think the interplay between the story points and the twists is important. “



That revelation in the episode’s finale came indirectly from Lucas, which drew on film series such as Flash Gordon e Buck Rogers.

“George drew inspiration from cliffhangers. This is what he grew up with.”he said Favreau. “A cliffhanger doesn’t always have to be an action cliffhanger. It could be a character cliffhanger, an emotional cliffhanger, and that’s what creates that compelling relationship that I, as an audience member, appreciate the most.”



But one surprise the size of Baby Yoda is based on secrecy and Favreau admits that “secrecy is very difficult to achieve in a franchise like Star Wars”.

“Because the fans are very engaged and curious, and thanks to the Internet and social media, everyone is talking to each other”, he said. “And so there’s this interesting relationship where you want to know what you’re going to get as a Christmas present, but you don’t really want to know.”



That gift, so to speak, was made better by the many keepers of the secret who let the public unwrap the surprise.

“Many people knew this, and no one said anything about it, so we are very grateful for that”, he said Favreau. “But when the episode premiered, and no one knew … we had all been biting our nails for a year. And when it came out it had a more surprising reaction than we could ever hope for.”



The Disney He famously lost millions of dollars early on because the company denied the character design to the producers at Favreau’s request. The company has since compensated for the delayed response with an endless supply of toys, collectibles, and other products ahead of the 2020 holiday season.

One of the objects that cannot be missing in an enthusiast’s collection is the life-size Baby Yoda replica proposed by Sideshow Collectibles and the Lego set with Baby Yoda made of bricks.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are coming to Disney + every Friday.